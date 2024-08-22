Decomposing Body Found Near Woodbridge Woods (Developing)

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, officers responded to the 1700 block of Featherstone Road in Woodbridge, where they found the body in the area.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the body was found in a decomposed state and taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the identity of the man and exact cause of death.

Police say that "there is no threat to the community concerning the death."

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story.

