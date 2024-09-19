Faustina Hawah Seidu, 51, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect following an investigation into an incident that left a 10-month-old infant with burn wounds from scalding water.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, this week, detectives concluded the investigation into a child neglect incident that was reported over the summer in the Orchard Mills Apartment complex in the 3200 block of Blazer Loop in Woodbridge.

Investigators say that in late June, hot water spilled onto the child while in the care of Seidu, who was also responsible for several other children at the time and left the baby unsupervised.

The child was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of severe burns.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Seidu's arrest, and she turned herself in on Tuesday at police headquarters, where she was charged with felony child neglect.

Bond information for the Woodbridge resident was unavailable on Thursday afternoon, and Seidu's next court date is pending.

