Man Wanted For Dragging Woman With Car During Dispute In Dumfries Turns Himself In: Police

Derrick Raynaun Jackson, 42, turned himself in without incident on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Prince William County Police Department following an investigation into an incident earlier this week.

According to police, he had been wanted in connection to an altercation at the Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 17, where he allegedly injured a 42-year-old woman during a heated dispute.

Police said the victim reached inside Jackson’s vehicle during the confrontation, at which point he struck her several times before grabbing her and driving away, dragging her a short distance before she fell to the ground.

Jackson then left the area. Minor injuries were reported.

He surrendered on Thursday and was charged with attempted malicious wounding. Bond was set at $3,000 and his court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Triangle-Dumfries and receive free news updates.