Murder-suicide: Cops ID 2 Dead In Dumfries Case

New details have been released by police as they continue to investigate the deaths of Dumfries residents Davaughn Jamaal Henderson, 33, and Ashleigh Kaylynn Cash, 30, in early August.

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Circle in Dumfries, where there was a reported shooting with two victims inside the home who were found by an acquaintance.

Investigators say that they believe an altercation between Henderson and Cash - who were in a relationship - escalated, and ended when the former shot the latter before turning the gun on himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, where a firearm was recovered by officers. The incident is believed to be domestic in nature, and police noted that there is "no threat to the surrounding the community."

The apparent murder-suicide remains under investigation.

