Stafford Woman’s DUI Hat Trick Lands Her Behind Bars Again, Sheriff Says

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight Wednesday, Nov. 26, when deputies stopped 42-year-old Stafford resident Melissa Miller, who was speeding on Cambridge Street and abruptly hit the brakes after noticing a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy behind her.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller’s Audi initially accelerated “pretty rapidly” but then slowed to below the speed limit in an apparent attempt to avoid suspicion.

The erratic behavior led to a traffic stop on Manning Drive, where Miller doubled down on excuses.

Deputies say she showed signs of intoxication, smelled of alcohol, and tried to blame her driving on taking DayQuil earlier.

However, a blood alcohol test proved otherwise.

Further investigation uncovered that Miller had two prior DUI convictions and a revoked license.

Miller was charged with driving under the influence, third offense within 10 years; and driving after forfeiture of her license.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

