Third DUI In A Decade: Intoxicated Driver Caught Behind Wheel Of Stolen Truck In Stafford

Alisha Letourneau, 36, of Jeffersonton, was taken into custody on Saturday, Dec. 14 when she was spotted cruising in a stolen Ford F-150 in the parking lot of the Super 8 on Wicomico Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first noticed the truck while traveling westbound on Garrisonville Road around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, and officials said that he was aware of a recently issued service request from Culpeper County regarding the stolen vehicle, which included information that it might be heading to the hotels.

Investigators located the truck at the Super 8 and confirmed it was stolen.

Deputies detained Letourneau, noting she showed strong signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol on her breath, and she would admit to drinking “approximately 6 and a half beers with crack cocaine,” authorities said.

An investigation revealed Letourneau’s license had been forfeited and that she had two prior DUI convictions in the last 10 years.

Letourneau now faces multiple charges that include:

Third offense driving under the influence within five to 10 years;

Driving after forfeiture of license;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle (Culpeper County warrant).

She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail while the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

