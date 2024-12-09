Sign Smashed, Evidence Stashed: Washing Machine Holds Hit-Run Clues In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Deputies are investigating a Saturday, Dec. 7 incident in which a speeding vehicle crashed into the sign outside Falls Run Stone & Stucco at 700 Nelms Circle, taking out approximately half of the stone sign outside of the business.

Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy S.A. Hensley was called to the scene around 9:06 a.m. and discovered an abandoned Acura with both license plates conspicuously removed.

Surveillance footage captured the crash, which occurred the night before at approximately 9:30 p.m., investigators said. The footage shows the driver, after slamming into the sign, hurriedly removing items from the car and dumping them across the street.

Hensley followed the trail of evidence and found a cache of incriminating items stashed inside an old washing machine, investigators said, and among the "treasure trove" were the Acura’s license plates and documents identifying the driver.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies work to track down the suspect.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

