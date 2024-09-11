Alvin Jallibah is behind bars after being caught red-handed late on Tuesday afternoon after stashing away two bottles of Kraken Rum in his pocket before leaving an area store.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 aat the ABC Store in the 300 block of Garrisonville Road in Stafford.

An employee was able to provide deputies with Jallibah's license plate number, and the vehicle was ultimately located in the 2700 block of Richmond Highway, where they made contact with the sticky-fingered suspect.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, Jallibah showed signs of intoxication, had a suspended license, and was still in possession of the stolen bottles of rum - one of which was partially consumed.

It was also discovered that. Jallibah was wanted by the US Marshals for a felony violation.

The Stafford resident was charged with:

Driving under the influence

Drinking while driving;

Driving while suspended

Larceny;

Second offense refusal;

Warrant of extradition.

Jallibah is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

