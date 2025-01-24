Fourth DUI For Driver Sipping 'Coffee' In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, deputies rom the sheriff's office patrolling Warrenton Road near Hartwood Church Road stopped a Jeep for a traffic violation, officials said.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he quickly noticed something was't adding up.

The driver, later identified as 49-year-old Stanford Miles, had signs of impairment including slurred speech, red and glassy eyes, and alcohol on his breath that his alleged "coffee" could mask.

When asked if he’d been drinking, Miles claimed he had only consumed coffee; however, when probed during the conversation with deputies, he made a damning admission: “I’m trying to now, but you guys won’t let me.”

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests, and Miles was soon placed under arrest.

Further investigation revealed this wasn’t his first run-in with impaired driving, nor was it his second or third.

It was his fourth DUI offense, this time with a blood alcohol content over .2.

Miles was charged with his fourth DUI and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he’s now brewing over his decision behind bars without bond.

