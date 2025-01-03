Former Virginia Hospital Employee Charged Over Nicu Patient Fractures: Police

Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman, 26, of Chesterfield County, is facing serious charges after detectives identified her as a suspect in an incident involving a child that allegedly occurred in November 2024.

She has been charged with malicious wounding and felony child abuse.

Henrico Police Chief Eric D. English acknowledged the complexity of the investigation, which has expanded to include a review of cases from both 2023 and 2024.

“We appreciate the families’ and public’s patience as we work as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible to investigate every piece of evidence in connection to these cases,” English said.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit have been combing through dozens of surveillance videos from inside the NICU, and police said they are prepared to utilize every available resource to ensure a thorough investigation.

The team is working in collaboration with Henrico Child Protective Services, the Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Strotman’s arrest follows weeks of heightened concern after an internal investigation was launched at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital late last year.

On Dec. 31, police announced that previously closed cases were being reopened as part of a broader inquiry into the NICU.

We are both shocked and saddened by this development in the investigation and are focused on continuing to care for our patients and providing support to our colleagues who have been deeply and personally impacted by this investigation," hospital officials stated.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, officials are releasing limited information to avoid compromising ongoing efforts, officials said. The hospital's NICU is also not accepting admissions during the probe.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.