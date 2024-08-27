Driver Busted For Fourth DUI After Stealing Cadillac From Boss' Dealership In Stafford: Sheriff

Stafford resident Terry Bober was back in a familiar spot over the weekend after stealing a Cadillac from his boss' business and taking off.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said that shortly before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 25, a deputy was called to Auto Chiefs on Tyler Von Way in Fredericksburg.

An employee, identified by witnesses as Bober, stole the Cadillac that belonged to the business, they said.

A sheriff's deputy was able to track down the stolen vehicle approximately 15 minutes later at a home in the 1000 block of Richmond Highway.

Investigators said that the deputy made contact with the driver, who was showing signs of impairment and it was determined that his license was revoked due to three previous DUI offenses., including one particularly memorable arrest when he went on a tirade in 2021.

Bober was charged with driving under the influence fourth offense within ten years, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while revoked, and second offense refusal.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

