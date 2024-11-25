Sheriff Identifies Pair Killed In Rollover South Riding Crash That Left One Behind Bars

Bibek Subedi, 22, and Shures KC, 21, both of Aldie. have been identified by investigators as the pair who were killed over the weekend following a crash in South Riding.

The fatal single-vehicle accident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Tall Cedars Parkway.

Investigators say a 2023 Ford Mustang was traveling east when it veered off the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Two male passengers died at the scene, the driver, a man, and another passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

All individuals involved were adults, authorities said.

Later on Friday, investigators announced that 30-year-old Aldie resident Bijay Tamang, the driver, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and additional criminal charges are pending.

Tall Cedars Parkway was temporarily closed in both directions as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

More information is expected to be released.

