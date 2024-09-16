Two Injured In Officer-Involved Reston Shooting (Developing)

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed at around 11 a.m. that there was an officer-involved shooting in the 11800 block of Sunrise Valle Drive.

Investigators say that one person was shot and rushed to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. An officer also sustained less severe injuries and were hospitalized.

More information is expected to be released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reston and receive free news updates.