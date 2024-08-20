Man Critically Injured In Reston Shooting; Suspect At Large, Police Say

An investigation has been launched as officers attempt to track down a wanted shooter who fled the area after targeting his victim, police say.

The incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Police say that the suspect was described as an Asian man who was between 25 and 30 years old. He was wearing glasses, a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a large swing bag at the time of the shooting.

He was last seen fleeing the area on foot toward Reston Parkway.

No additional details were provided.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reston and receive free news updates.