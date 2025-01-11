Update In Deadly Manassas Gunfight: Cops ID Suspect Sought, Woodbridge Victim Killed

The incident occurred on Thursday, Jan. 9 in the 8300 block of Sunset Drive in Manassas, where police say an altercation between two groups escalated into gunfire. Calvin Tyshaun Odell Batson, 22, was struck during the exchange and later died at an area hospital, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Marlon Osvaldo Bautista of the 100 block of Scott Drive in Manassas Park. Bautista, who is described as 5’3” tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities say Bautista fled the scene following the shooting. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, and police are urging anyone with information about Bautista’s whereabouts to come forward.

When officers initially arrived at the scene around 6:19 p.m., they found no signs of injuries or any involved parties. Investigators later learned Batson had been driven to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random and are working to uncover what led to the fatal altercation.

Anyone with information about this case or Bautista’s location is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or submit an anonymous tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.