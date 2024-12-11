Twice The Trouble: Slippery Suspect Failed Multiple Escape Attempts In Manassas: Police

Officers were called to Soldiers Ridge Apartments in the 11200 block of Soldiers Ridge Circle at around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 to investigate reports of a person brandishing a weapon, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

The incident reportedly began as an altercation between a 30-year-old man and Manassas resident Jancarlo Turcios, and during the dispute, the latter took out a gun before the two could be separated.

When officers approached Turcios at his vehicle, police say that he fled, striking another car and then attempted to escape on foot before being taken into custody.

Police reported that Turcios sustained minor injuries during the arrest and was treated at a local hospital, where he had one final trick up his .

While being escorted from the hospital, Turcios attempted to escape again and struck an officer before being subdued once more without further incident, officials said.

Turcios was charged with:

Brandishing a firearm;

Possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs;

Hit and run;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Possession of drugs with intent to distribute;

Two counts of obstruction of justice;

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Escape of prisoner while in custody.

He's being held without bond. His court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.