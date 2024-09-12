TikToking 12-Year-Old Charged For Making Threats Targeting Unity Braxton Middle School: Police

On Monday morning, officers were called to investigate a threat made on social media targeting the school after investigators were tipped off to the girl's activity online.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the investigation determined the 12-year-old posted threats of potential violence toward the school on TikTok, though it was quickly established that that it was never a valid threat.

Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the girl, and after consultations with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date, investigators said.

The 12-year-old was charged with threats by electronic means. Her next court appearance is pending.

