One Killed After Gunshots Ring Out During Dispute Between Groups In Manassas, Police Say

Members of the Prince William County Police Department responded to the 8300 block of Sunset Dr. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, around 6:20 p.m., where there were reports of shots fired in the area, though initially, officers found no injuries or possible suspects in the area.

Shortly after, investigators learned that a man, later identified as Calvin Tyshaun Odell Batson, was being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Batson succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to the department, the incident began as an altercation between two groups, escalating into an exchange of gunfire before the parties fled in separate vehicles.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

“This incident does not appear to be random,” police noted.

Detectives are working to uncover the events leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (703) 792-6500.

The shooting remains under investigation.

