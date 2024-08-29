Hyattsville resident Brayan Anthony Acevedo was arrested overnight in Prince William County following a reported incident where he abused a woman and refused to let her get out of his car.

Officers were called at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 to the 7600 block of Centreville Road in Manassas, where there was a reported assault.

Investigators say that a 24-year-old woman, described as an acquaintance, and Acevedo were driving in the area when he allegedly sexually abused assaulted her.

During the incident, the woman attempted to get out of the vehicle, but Acevedo locked the doors and then physically assaulted her, they added.

The woman was able to eventually make the 911 call, police say, and members of the Prince William County Police Department were able to track down Acevedo's vehicle and separated the two.

Further investigation also found that Acevedo was allegedly under the influence at the time and he was arrested without further incident.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Acevedo was charged with:

Malicious wounding;

Abduction;

Sexual battery;

DUI.

He's being held without bond pending his court appearance.

