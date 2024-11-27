Partly Cloudy 51°

SHARE

Manassas Woman Arrested For Striking Acquaintance With Iron During Dispute: Police

A 31-year-old Manassas woman has been arrested after allegedly striking a man in the head with an iron during a heated argument last week, police said.

Nerys Elizabeth Carcamo Estrada

Nerys Elizabeth Carcamo Estrada

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating.

The Prince William County Police Department is investigating.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to investigate the incident shortly after noon on Wednesday, Nov. 20 after being notified by hospital staff treating the victim, a 38-year-old man, for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim and Nerys Elizabeth Carcamo Estrada, 31, were involved in a verbal altercation earlier that morning at a residence in the 10100 block of Farragut Court. 

That argument escalated, police say, and Estrada allegedly struck the man in the head with an iron before fleeing the scene.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Estrada, who was ultimately tracked down by investigators, arrested, and charged with malicious wounding.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE