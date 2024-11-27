Manassas Woman Arrested For Striking Acquaintance With Iron During Dispute: Police

Officers were called to investigate the incident shortly after noon on Wednesday, Nov. 20 after being notified by hospital staff treating the victim, a 38-year-old man, for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim and Nerys Elizabeth Carcamo Estrada, 31, were involved in a verbal altercation earlier that morning at a residence in the 10100 block of Farragut Court.

That argument escalated, police say, and Estrada allegedly struck the man in the head with an iron before fleeing the scene.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Estrada, who was ultimately tracked down by investigators, arrested, and charged with malicious wounding.

