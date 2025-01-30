Howard B. Jenkins, 43, was taken into custody after officers with the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force stopped his Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, Jan. 29, along Route 3 near Yellow Bottom Road in Culpeper County for failing to display a license plate.

During the stop, Jenkins attempted to run but was quickly apprehended, police said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 400 grams of cocaine, valued at $40,000, and 19.2 grams of fentanyl, valued at $1,900, along with $980 in cash.

Jenkins was transported to the Culpeper County Jail, where he was charged with:

Two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II narcotics;

One misdemeanor count of fleeing from law enforcement;

One traffic offense for failing to display a license plate.

He's being held without bond.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force—which includes multiple law enforcement agencies across Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock counties—confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

