Food Lion Recalling In-Store Prepared Ground Beef Sold From Manassas Store

An alert was issued by the grocery giant this week regarding several varieties of in-store prepared ground beef that were sold at the store on Hoadly Road in Manassas.

Recalled products include:

73 percent Lean Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes);

80 percent Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes);

85 percent Lean Fresh Ground Beef Round (all sizes);

93 percent Lean Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes).

Officials made note that the recall only includes those varieties. They were produced on Sunday, Aug. 18, with a "Sell By Date" of Tuesday, Aug. 20.

"Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it," they added, "and may return it to this Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion's 'Double Your Money Back Guarantee.'"

