David Callen Killed In Head-On Rollover Crash In PWC: Police

A high-speed crash in Prince William County ended in tragedy when a pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic, slammed into another vehicle, and flipped multiple times, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
The deadly collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the area of Aden Road and Parkgate Drive in Nokesville, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators determined that 29-year-old Manassas man David Joseph Russell Callen was speeding southbound in a 2008 Nissan Titan when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a 2022 Subaru Outback traveling in the opposite direction.

The Titan then left the roadway and rolled several times before landing on its roof, police said. Callen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a 37-year-old woman from Gainesville, was tkaen to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Prince William County Police.

