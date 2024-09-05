A Few Clouds 77°

Fairfax County Tractor-Trailer Driver Charged After Smashing Through I-64 Sign: VSP

A truck driver from Fairfax County was charged with reckless driving after crashing into a highway sign on Thursday morning, state police say.

The aftermath of the crash.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Zak Failla
Virginia State Police troopers were called shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a stretch of the westbound lanes on I-64 in Henrico County, when Lorton resident Richard Houston, Jr. , 62 struck the sign at exit 200.

According to investigators, the tractor-trailer was heading west on the interstate when the raised bed of the truck struck the overhead traffic sign, which separated the bd and the cab of the truck, leaving it upright against the damaged sign.

Crews were able to remove the bed from the sign by approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, though the crash remains under investigation.

Houston was charged with reckless driving following the incident.

