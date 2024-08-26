Fair 81°

SHARE

Suspect Arrested Weeks After Breaking Into Leesburg Jewelry Store, Police Say

A suspect has been taken into custody following a burglary at a Loudoun County jewelry store earlier this month, authorities announced on Monday.

Terrance C. Turner

Terrance C. Turner

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Terrence Turner, 34, who has no fixed address, was taken into custody over the weekend in the 1300 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE following an investigation into an incident at White and Ivory Diamonds in Leesburg.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers responded to an alarm at the store in the 1600 block of Village Market Boulevard SE, where they were met by a damaged front door and a building that had been entered.

Investigators said initially that nothing from the store appears to have been taken during the break-in.

Turner was charged with burglary, destruction of property, and possession of burglary tools. He's being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE