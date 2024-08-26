Suspect Arrested Weeks After Breaking Into Leesburg Jewelry Store, Police Say

Terrence Turner, 34, who has no fixed address, was taken into custody over the weekend in the 1300 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE following an investigation into an incident at White and Ivory Diamonds in Leesburg.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers responded to an alarm at the store in the 1600 block of Village Market Boulevard SE, where they were met by a damaged front door and a building that had been entered.

Investigators said initially that nothing from the store appears to have been taken during the break-in.

Turner was charged with burglary, destruction of property, and possession of burglary tools. He's being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.