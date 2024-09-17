Firefighters In Virginia Investigating Blaze That Broke Out At Academies Of Loudoun

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews were called to a reported fire at the school that was quickly knocked down after all students were safely evacuated from the building before firefighters arrived, officials said.

Officials said that there was a small structure fire at the school that was quickly put out.

There was an increased public safety presence at around around school grounds throughout Tuesday afternoon as the scene was cleared and investigated.

All injuries were considered minor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leesburg and receive free news updates.