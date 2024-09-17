Light Rain 75°

Firefighters In Virginia Investigating Blaze That Broke Out At Academies Of Loudoun

One firefighter and one civilian were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out at the Academies of Loudoun magnet school. 

The scene of the fire at the Academies of Loudoun

 Photo Credit: Loudoun County Fire and Rescue via Facebook
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews were called to a reported fire at the school that was quickly knocked down after all students were safely evacuated from the building before firefighters arrived, officials said.

Officials said that there was a small structure fire at the school that was quickly put out.

There was an increased public safety presence at around around school grounds throughout Tuesday afternoon as the scene was cleared and investigated.

All injuries were considered minor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

