Joseph Christopher Daniel has been sentenced to more than six years in prison following an investigation into a reported stolen motorcycle and multiple instances of eluding that led to warrants for his arrest.

According to the Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney, late in October 2023, Daniel took police on a harrowing high-speed chase from Loudoun into Fairfax that "terrorized motorists" in both counties as he did his best to avoid being captured.

On Oct. 30, 2023, members of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were called to an Ashburn bank, where there was a reported suspicious person and black SUV in the area, and while canvassing the area, deputies spotted a black Hummer that matched the description of the SUV provided by dispatchers.

That was just the beginning.

Court documents state that once he was spotted, Daniel took off, speeding through a red light, nearly causing a multi-vehicle crash before speeding away, passing vehicles on the shoulder, swerving in and out of moving traffic, and taking to the opposite side of the road at times in an effort to get away.

The pursuit continued into Fairfax County on the toll road, and due to the immediate danger Daniel posed to public safety, Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies continued the pursuit into Fairfax County.

Then backup was called in, in the form of airborne units from multiple agencies that were able to track the Hummer to the middle of the street in Vienna, where Daniel jumped ship and attempted to break into an unoccupied car behind him.

Prosecutors say that Daniel made several unsuccessful attempts to break through the car window, then fled on foot until he was apprehended by Fairfax County officers and Virginia State Police troopers.

Daniel was arrested and convicted of:

Driving with a revoked or suspended license;

Two counts of misdemeanor eluding;

Reckless driving;

Felony eluding;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug;

Receiving stolen goods;

Obstruction of justice.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jordan Ferbrache stressed that Daniel’s actions were “terror inflicted upon the community at large,” and that Daniel’s meth use was important, “because it illuminates something that goes past mere addiction … uses his drugs to stay awake since he knew he was on the run from the police.”

Ferbrache recommended “a sentence significantly above the guidelines.”

Daniel was sentenced by a judge to serve six years and three months in prison, with no time suspended. He also faces additional charges in Fairfax County.

Before his sentenced was announced, the judge added that "what is aggravating is the facts.

"They are profoundly aggravating … absolute miracle no one was seriously injured or killed … doesn’t excuse the appalling conduct … other motorists must have been scared out of their shoes by the sight of the vehicle of that size and coming at them at that speed in their lane … I am going above the guidelines.”

