Townhomes Evacuated In Herndon Due To Suspected Suspicious Substances Found In Home: Police

The successful execution of a search warrant in the 200 block of Herndon Station Square led to the arrest of a 44-year-old Steven Timothy Kyle, though it resulted to more questions than answers when officers found chemicals and other substances that "caused some alarm," a police spokesperson said.

According to Herndon Police Capt. Steve Pihonak, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, officers served the warrant, and a suspect was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without incident.

During a search of the home, officers came upon the suspicious substances, leading to a larger investigation involving ATF Washington and the Fairfax County Police Department.

"Out of an abundance of caution," Pihonak said that approximately 20 nearby townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, and a stretch of the W&OD Trail was temporarily close.

At a press conference late on Friday afternoon, Pihonak said that he expects the investigation to last through the night, and it is unclear when residents will be allowed to return to their homes.

"Safety in our community is the priority," he said. "We're sorry for inconveniencing homeowners, but that is our priority."

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

