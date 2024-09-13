Tipsters Lead Police To TikTok Threat Targeting Walker Grant Middle School

On Thursday afternoon, the Fredericksburg Police Department received a tip regarding a threatening statement on TikTok related to Walker Grant Middle School.

According to investigators, they were able to track the IP address, which helped them locate the user's TikTok account, prompting the department to take "immediate action to ensure the safety of students, staff, and families despite the uncertainty of the social media post's validity."

The IP address provided a physical address, which school administrators quickly confirmed as the home of two City Public School students. Officers then contacted the parents and identified the juvenile involved.

An on-call detective and officers went to the students' home to speak with their parents. Upon confirmation from the student and parent about the origin of the post, the detective and officers shared the relevant information with school administrators.

School administration has taken "appropriate action," according to the police, and a referral for charges have been issued to juvenile intake.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.