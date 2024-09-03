Fair 70°

SHARE

Overturned Truck, Debris Spill Causes Delays On I-95 In Virginia

Traffic was tied up on Tuesday when an overturned dump truck spilled debris on I-95 in Spotsylvania, according to the Virginia DOT. 

The scene of the crash

The scene of the crash

 Photo Credit: Twitter via VDOT Fredericksburg
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An alert was issued by VDOT Fredericksburg at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 advising that some southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked by a crash in the area of exit 130/Route 3, leading to delays.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officials said that motorists can "expect major delays on arterial routes in the Fredericksburg area with crash cleanup continuing on I-95 southbound.

"Crews are working as fast as they can to remove the truck and reopen the travel lanes," 

No injuries were initially reported.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE