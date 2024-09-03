Overturned Truck, Debris Spill Causes Delays On I-95 In Virginia

An alert was issued by VDOT Fredericksburg at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 advising that some southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked by a crash in the area of exit 130/Route 3, leading to delays.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officials said that motorists can "expect major delays on arterial routes in the Fredericksburg area with crash cleanup continuing on I-95 southbound.

"Crews are working as fast as they can to remove the truck and reopen the travel lanes,"

No injuries were initially reported.

Details about the crash have not been released.

