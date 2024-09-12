Estranged Son Shot Father, Self In Spotsylvania, Sheriff Says (Developing)

Deputies were called shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 11 to the 3700 block of Glen Dower Drive, where they were met by a man in the driveway suffering from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to a spokesperson from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, further investigation led to the discovery of a second man inside the home with a gunshot to an extremity.

The initial investigation determined that an estranged adult son show up at the home and shot his father through the front door. Both were rushed to area trauma centers with the son listed in critical and his father in stable condition.

No other details have been released. More information is expected to be provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.