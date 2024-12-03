Stretch Of I-495 Shut Down Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire In Fairfax County (Developing)

First responders were called before 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate under the eastbound lanes of Leesburg Pike, where there was a truck fire that was fully involved.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the cab, according to a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, though traffic was shut down while firefighters worked at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.