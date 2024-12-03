Fair 33°

Stretch Of I-495 Shut Down Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire In Fairfax County (Developing)

A tractor-trailer fire shut down all traffic on I-495 on Tuesday night in Fairfax County, officials confirmed.

The tractor-trailer fire on I-495.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Northbound traffic on I-495 was shut down on Tuesday night in Fairfax County.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
First responders were called before 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate under the eastbound lanes of Leesburg Pike, where there was a truck fire that was fully involved.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the cab, according to a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, though traffic was shut down while firefighters worked at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

