Hit-Run Suspect Disappeared Into Drainage Tunnels After I-495 Crash In Virginia: State Police

A chaotic scene erupted on I-495 in Virginia on Monday afternoon as a driver involved in multiple crashes ditched his car and disappeared into drainage tunnels, State Police reported.

Virginia State Police are still searching for the suspect.

 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Zak Failla
The incident began at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 6, when Virginia State Police troopers were investigating two separate crashes in the eastbound lanes of the interstate  I-495 eastbound near Eisenhower Avenue. 

As troopers worked those scenes, a third crash occurred approximately one mile behind them, according to authorities.

While processing the third crash, police say one of the involved vehicles fled. 

The suspect vehicle didn’t get far, crashing again less than a mile down the interstate and coming to rest in a ditch.

The situation escalated as the suspect jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran across all lanes of eastbound and westbound I-495 traffic, state police said. 

From there, the driver entered a drainage area beneath the highway and eventually vanished into a second, smaller tunnel.

Troopers, along with rescue personnel, are actively searching the drainage area for the suspect, who remains at large on Monday night officials said.

No further information was immediately available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

