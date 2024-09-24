Handgun-Wielding Fairfax County Man Who Pointed Gun At Driver On I-95 In MD Arrested: State PD

In early February, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a reported road rage incident involving Fairfax County resident Joshua John Cook, 34, who was caught on camera pointing a gun at a second motorist.

According to police, on Feb. 2, troopers were called to investigate an incident involving a black Ford F-150 whose driver reportedly pointed a gun at another driver in the area of I-95 and Route 1, which was captured on dashcam footage.

A handgun was later recovered by police in Virginia inside Cook's pick-up truck.

The Fairfax County resident was charged with felony assault, weapon, and other offenses. A judge in Virginia has since released him as he awaits additional court appearances.

"The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways," officials said in a statement.

"Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving."

