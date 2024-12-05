14-Year-Old Killed In Pedestrian Crash In Burke, Police Investigating (Developing)

The crash happened on Wednesday, Dec. 4, around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Sydenstricker Road in Burke, according to Fairfax County Police.

Investigators determined the teen tried to cross Old Keene Mill Road, stepping into the westbound lanes when he was struck by a Ford Fusion traveling in that direction.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Ford Fusion remained at the scene, and authorities said neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

This is developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

