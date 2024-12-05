Suspect In Trump's Ashburn Campaign Office Burglary Caught Squatting In California: Sheriff

Toby Shane Kessler, 39, who has no fixed address, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 30, by the University of California San Francisco Police Department for squatting in an unoccupied dormitory, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Kessler is wanted in connection with the Aug. 11 burglary at the campaign office located in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place in Ashburn, which also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Surveillance footage captured Kessler forcing entry through a back door and spending a brief period inside before leaving, officials said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is coordinating with California authorities to extradite Kessler to Virginia after his charges in California are resolved.

Kessler has a history of criminal behavior, and is believed to have been in the DC area since at least 2018. He has a California driver's license.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman previously said. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

Kessler may also face charges in other jurisdictions, including Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia, as well as Florida, authorities noted.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

