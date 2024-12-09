UVA Alum Harmeet Dhillon Nominated For Prestigious DOJ Role In Trump Administration

Harmeet K. Dhillon, a University of Virginia Law School alumna and former editorial board member of the Virginia Law Review, has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice.

Dhillon butted head with Virginia officials repeatedly about COVID-19 matters inclucing issues such as PPP funding, face masks, and other policies that were put in place during the pandemic.

"Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted," Trump added.

Dhillon, an attorney widely recognized for her expertise in civil rights and election law, expressed her enthusiasm for the nomination in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'm extremely honored by President Trump's nomination to assist with our nation's civil rights agenda," she wrote. "It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers."

Dhillon also noted her eagerness to collaborate with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been a staunch ally of the Trump administration.

Her nomination adds to the distinguished legacy of UVA Law School graduates serving in pivotal national roles.

