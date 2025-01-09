Will This Virginia Wedding Pro Plan Her Own Happy Ending? Find Out On 'The Bachelor'

Charlottesville resident Savannah Quin, 27, will be vying this season on the reality show to win the affection of New Jersey native Grant Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader who is no stranger to fans of the show.

Ellis may look familiar to some, having previously competed on "The Bachelorette," though that appearance didn't end up with a ring on it.

He's hoping for better luck this time.

According to her ABC bio, Quin, a Liberty University graduate, enjoys going out to dinner with friends and live music. She's looking for a partner with similar interests who is also "loyal, caring," and a good listener.

"Since joining Anyvent in 2021, she has embraced the her growth in the wedding planning industry and looks forward to each event with the same excitement as her first," her bio there states.

"In her free time, she enjoys teaching herself American Sign Language."

Among her quicks, Quin said that she is a fierce player of Charades, is spooked by owls, and has grand ambitions o making an appearance at the Met Gala one day.

The 29th season of "The Bachelor" premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 on ABC.

