Who Is... DMV's Best? Local Contestants To Light Up Jeopardy!

For the second straight week, the DMV region is making its mark on America’s favorite quiz show.

(from left to right) Lisa O'Donnell, Sam Nguyen, and Carla Winston.

 Photo Credit: Jeopardy!
Zak Failla
Contestants from Maryland and Virginia are stepping up to challenge a two-time champion from New York, who has already racked up $51,400 in winnings.

The action kicks off Monday, Dec. 9, with Vienna, Virginia resident Lisa O’Donnell, an ESL teacher, facing off against Dave Bond, a retired grant writer from West Henrietta, and Boston native Bill McKinney, a vice president of restaurants and bars.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Hyattsville’s Sam Nguyen, a tax accountant, will try to dethrone the champion. Also competing is Molly LeBlanc, an administrative assistant from New Orleans.

The week wraps up Friday, Dec. 13, with Baltimore political scientist Carla Winston taking her shot at glory. She’ll go head-to-head with London writer Ram Murali and the reigning champion.

Catch Jeopardy! weeknights at 7 p.m. on ABC.

