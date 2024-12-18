Michael Vick Appointed Head Football Coach Of Norfolk State

The Newport News native, who became a human highlight reel at Virginia Tech before heading the NFL, has reportedly reached an agreement to coach Norfolk State University.

Vick, now 44, was largely heralded as the NFL's greatest rushing quarterback before his career came to a screeching halt when he was implicated in a dogfighting ring that landed him behind bars.

He has since rehabilitated his image, and has accepted the job to replace former head coach Dawson Odums, who was let go last month after another disappointing season.

"It’s an honor to announce that I’ll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University…" Vick posted on Facebook. "Looking forward to coming back home."

Vick is taking over a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team that stumbled to a 4-8 season, resulting in the ousting of Odums in November.

Since retiring from the NFL, Vick has not held any coaching positions, but has been a regular on NFL TV programming as both an analyst and occasional play-by-play voice.

Norfalk State has not confirmed the hiring, but was expected to release a statement.

In his career, Vick notched more than 22,000 yards passing for three teams after being drafted first overall by the Atlanta Falcons, and rushed for an NFL-record 6,109 yards - though Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is fast approaching and set to topple that record as soon as the end of the current season.

