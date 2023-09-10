York County Nurse Coated In GF's Blood Convicted Of Murder

York County nurses had a violent fight that turned deadly, and one man has been found guilty of murder after being turned in to the police by his father, according to court documents.

William Fredric Hudson, 50, of the 600 block of Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township, was turned in to the police by his father after he killed his girlfriend Catherine Hartman, 51, of Camp Hill on June 25, 2021.

The couple's relationship came to a violent end following an argument last Friday around 2 a.m.

Hudson and Hartman had only moved into the home in March for that year.

The man's father Curtis Hudson, was called to the scene to help his son after a text conversation reading in part:

“Need your help. Cat’s dead on the floor in the dining room. I have a broken jaw and can’t talk. I need to alert Dale of this and can’t.”

After he got to the home, he called Emergency Dispatch Services.

Police arrived on Saturday around 10 a.m., finding blood on the floor, walls, and ceiling in four rooms, as well as a blood-soaked pillow in the bedroom.

When asked what happened, Hudson told police multiple times:

"I probably did it.”

Hartman was found in the kitchen/dining room with multiple gunshot wounds to her back, arm, and head.

Multiple 9mm shell casings were found in a path from Hartman's body in the kitchen down a hallway to the bedroom, where the shooting is believed to have started, as it is where police found a Canik Elite 6 9mm handgun.

Hudson suffered a black eye, missing teeth, and what police believe to be a self-inflicted bullet wound from the base of his chin through his forehead.

He was found guilty of one count of felony homicide at the end of a 1-week long trial, District Attorney Dave Sunday announced on Sept. 4, 2023.

Hartman, would have been 52 on July 16, 2021.

She was a class of 1987 graduate of Ceder Cliff High School and was a nurse at WellSpan York Hospital, according to her social media.

She was also passionate about gardening and photography. "Previously she was a conservation horticulturist at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. She studied horticulture therapy at the Horticulture Institute. She had degrees from HACC in photography and journalism," as stated in her obituary. "She loved nature and the outdoors, camping hiking and kayaking especially gardening and planting putting her skills in horticulture to good use."

She was predeceased by her mother, Sue C. Hartman, and is survived by her father, J. Dale Hartman; siblings Kim M. Getz (Kenneth Jr.), Sheree Hartman, and Jay D. Hartman; as well as a large extended family, according to her obituary.

Her memorial service was held at Myers-Baker Funeral Home, located at 1903 Market St, Camp Hill on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Hudson's sentencing will be Oct. 12.

