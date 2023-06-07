Woman Brutally Killed, Officer Assaulted: York County Authorities

The unnamed 67-year-old woman was found dead by her daughter inside her home in the first block of South Main Street in Dover Borough around 2:19 p.m., according to the York County Coroner's office. The woman was "the victim of traumatic injuries" although her official cause and manner of death are pending the results of the autopsy, according to the release.

William Emilio Torres Gautier, 42, was found at the scene, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

When the officers arrived at what had been reported as "a disturbance" the daughter and her two small children were waiting at the rear of the victim's home with Gautier. While he spoke with the police, she was "observed to be signaling for help. As officers attempted to speak to the (daughter), Gautier intervened and pushed a section of wooden fence at officers, striking one of them. The officers took Gautier into custody after a brief struggle," the police stated in a release.

The victim was found dead in an upstairs bedroom by the police.

"The death appears to be domestic-related and is being investigated as a homicide. At this time, minimal detail is being released as this is an ongoing investigation," the coroner's office said.

Gautier has been charged with the following:

Criminal Homicide.

Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers.

Terroristic Threats.

Abuse of Corpse.

Resisting Arrest.

Criminal Mischief.

Court documents and a mugshot were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Anyone with information is asked to the Northern York County Regional Police tip line at 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org referencing case number: 2023-024254.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.