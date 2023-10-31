US Marshals Seize $250K Worth Of Marijuana From Man In York: Police

The bust follows a months-long investigation that began with a traffic stop and ended in felony charges for 26-year-old Shamir McCray, YCPD said.

Officers were granted search warrants for two properties and executed them last Friday, Oct. 27, with assistance from Marshals and county detectives, the department said.

Authorities said they found $8,500 in cash and 200 pounds of cannabis on the properties, which they estimated to be worth $250,000.

"The success of this operation serves not only the team’s collective effort but also shines a light on their dedication and exceptional investigative skills," department brass said in a statement.

"The team gathered bits of information that led them to set the stage for this significant drug bust."

McCray, of York, is charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and related counts, court records show. He is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 1.

