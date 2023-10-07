Triple Shooting: 1 In 'Critical Condition,' 2 Injured, York Police Say

Officers were called to the shooting in the 200 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 12:28 a.m. on Oct. 7.

They arrived to find the three men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to WellSpan York Hospital, the police explained.

Although one man is listed in critical condition, the other two men did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the police detailed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Detective-Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234, or 717-849-2219; or by clicking here to submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.