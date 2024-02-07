Triple Fatal Fire In York City, Fire Chief Says

The fire broke out in a duplex on Columbia Avenue near the intersection of Reinecke Place around 6:10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

All three people who died were found on the third floor, but everyone else who lived in the home escaped safely, Sleeger explained.

There was a reported "mayday" call when a firefighter stepped in a hole in the floor but freed himself. No injuries were reported in this fire.

This is the first fire with multiple fatal in the city this year.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

The chief estimates the cost of the fire loss for both homes to be over $250,000.

Chief Sleeger urges people to have working smoke alarms in their homes.

