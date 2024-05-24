Fair 81°

Train, Tractor Trailer Involved In York County Crash: Officials

An accident briefly shut down Walnut Street in Mount Wolf Borough on Friday morning, May 24, according to authorities. 

Walnut Street train crossing near Main Street, Mount Wolf Borough; York County Regional PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: York County Regional PD
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Borough officials said a train and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash near Main Street around 9 a.m. 

The road has since re-opened. 

