Stuck Motorcyclist Left In Road After Hit-Run, York County Police Say

Travis Michael Seiple, 38, of Windsor is wanted on a warrant for striking a motorcyclist head-on, according to Lower Windsor Township police.

The hit-and-run happened in the 300 block of Red Front Road in York at approximately 5:21 p.m. on July 31, police detailed in the release.

The victim was "severely injured," the police said.

The Lower Windsor Township Police Department filed charges at Magisterial District Judge Fishel’s Office and the same day, Aug. 24, a warrant for Seiple's arrest was issued on the following charges:

Aggravated assault by a vehicle.

Accidents involving death or personal injury.

Accident involving death or injury while not licensed.

Driving license suspended/revoked.

Reckless driving.

Duty to give information and render aid.

Failure to notify police of accident/injury or death.

Disregarding a traffic lane.

Seiple frequents many different places in Windsor, Red Lion, Felton, and Brogue, the police explained. He drives a maroon 1999 Ford Contour Sport sedan with damage to the passenger side front corner panel and hood (as pictured). The car's license plate reads, LXX-2595.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police station at 717-244-8055.

