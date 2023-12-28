Stabbing Hospitalizes At Least One Person In South Central PA (Developing)

Multiple people were reportedly injured in a stabbing in the 900 block of East Walnut Street in Hanover Borough, according to dispatchers.

The call to the incident came in at 10:10 a.m. on Dec. 28, the YCDES live incident log showed.

Dispatchers initially called the situation a "police incident."

Details remain unclear, but it is known that at least one person is in the hospital and Hanover Borough police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing situation, so check back here for updates.

