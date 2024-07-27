Shauna Elyse Chambers of Market Street, Harrisburg, was tubing in Yellow Breeches Creek near the 500 block of Trimmer Drive, Lewisberry on July 6, 2024, when the argument began, the police detailed in the release.

Chambers "had been involved in a verbal dispute while floating" but during the dispute she "got off of her tube into the creek" and it became apparent that her toddler "was not wearing a flotation device," police said, adding that "Shauna was highly intoxicated, continuously put her child in danger, and refused to cooperate with the investigation."

She was charged with the following, police say and court documents confirm:

Felony Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense.

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physi Offensive.

Summary Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct.

Misdemeanor Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird who set her bail at $10,000 at 8 a.m. on July 7, according to her latest court docket. She was released from the York County Prison on Monday, July 22 after a surety bond was posted by Professional Bondsman Gregory L. Johnson.

Her preliminary hearing was held before Judge Joseph Spadaccino at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 and her formal arraignment has been scheduled before Judge Amber Kraft at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Chambers previously pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2011 and driving under the influence of drugs in 2019, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.