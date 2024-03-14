Sean Michael Deibert, Jr., 20, of York City has been charged with two felonies for Criminal Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, the DA said and court records confirmed.

The charges stem from the death investigation into the passing of 8-month-old infant J.D. on Feb. 7, 2023, according to the release.

These charges come after the conclusion of the investigation by the York City Police Department, York County District Attorney’s Office, and a recommendation by the York County Investigating Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury concluded that on Feb. 2, 2023, Deibert "caused devastating and pervasive injuries throughout J.D.’s brain, skull, scalp, face, brainstem, neck, cervical cord, spinal cord, and back, by means of forceful, repeated, and severe shaking, impact, compression, and loading, and that the cumulative effect of these was the death of J.D.," as stated in the release.

First Assistant District Attorneys Tim Barker and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Katherman will be prosecuting the case for the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Deibert has been held in the York County Prison after being denied bail per state law on homicide charges.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Joel N. Toluba on March 25, according to his court docket.

